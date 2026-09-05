Indian MP Slams Centre's Silence as Sri Lanka Continues Crackdown on Tamil Nadu Fishermen

Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore has sharply criticised the Indian central government for its continued silence in the face of ongoing Sri Lankan naval action against Tamil Nadu fishermen, accusing New Delhi of failing to protect its own citizens who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

A Recurring Crisis with No Central Response

The issue of Sri Lankan authorities detaining and targeting Tamil Nadu fishermen in disputed waters has long been a source of tension between the two neighbouring nations. However, opposition voices are now growing louder as the central government in New Delhi appears unwilling or unable to mount a firm diplomatic response to the continued crackdowns.

Manickam Tagore, who represents the Virudhunagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, has been among the most vocal critics of the Union government's handling of the matter. He has repeatedly demanded that the Centre take a stronger stance with Colombo to ensure the safety and release of Tamil Nadu fishermen who are detained while fishing in the Palk Strait and surrounding waters.

Fishermen Caught in Political Crossfire

Tamil Nadu fishermen have for decades ventured into waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line, often crossing into what Sri Lanka considers its territorial waters. Sri Lankan naval forces regularly detain these fishermen, seize their boats, and sometimes lodge criminal charges against them — actions that have devastated fishing communities along the Tamil Nadu coastline.

Hundreds of Tamil Nadu fishermen have been detained by Sri Lankan authorities over the years

Seized fishing vessels often represent the sole source of income for affected families

The diplomatic deadlock has left coastal communities increasingly vulnerable

The central government's silence on this issue is both alarming and unacceptable. These are Indian citizens whose lives and livelihoods are at stake, and New Delhi must act without further delay.

Calls for Diplomatic Intervention

Tagore has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter urgently with the Sri Lankan government and secure both the release of detained fishermen and guarantees of their safety going forward. He has also called on the Centre to engage with state authorities in Tamil Nadu, who have consistently raised the issue at the national level.

The Sri Lankan government, for its part, has maintained that its naval forces are acting within their rights to protect the country's maritime boundaries and preserve its fishing resources — a position that has done little to ease tensions with India's southern coastal communities.

As political pressure mounts from Tamil Nadu's elected representatives, the question of whether New Delhi will take more assertive diplomatic steps remains unanswered, leaving thousands of fishing families along the coast uncertain about their future.