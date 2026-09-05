India Completes 21st Model Village Project in Sri Lanka Under Grant Programme

Sri Lanka has received its 21st model village constructed under a grant assistance programme funded by the Government of India, marking another significant milestone in the longstanding development partnership between the two neighbouring nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Development

The handover of the latest model village underscores India's continued commitment to supporting community development across Sri Lanka, particularly in regions where infrastructure and housing needs remain critical. The project forms part of a broader Indian-funded initiative that has seen dozens of such villages established across the island over the years.

Model villages constructed under this programme are designed to provide beneficiary communities with improved housing, basic amenities, and essential infrastructure, helping to uplift the living standards of some of Sri Lanka's most vulnerable populations.

A Long-Standing Partnership

India has been one of Sri Lanka's most consistent development partners, channelling grant funding into a range of sectors including housing, health, education, and infrastructure. The model village programme stands as one of the most visible expressions of this cooperation, directly benefiting thousands of Sri Lankan families.

A total of 21 model villages have now been delivered under the Indian grant assistance programme

The initiative targets communities in need of improved housing and basic services

Projects are funded through grant support from the Government of India

Officials from both countries participated in the handover ceremony, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and ensuring that bilateral cooperation continues to deliver tangible benefits at the grassroots level.

Community Impact

For the families receiving homes and facilities under the programme, the model village initiative represents a transformative change in their day-to-day lives. Improved housing, sanitation, and community facilities contribute directly to the health, safety, and dignity of residents.

As both governments continue to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, development programmes such as this serve as a powerful reminder that the India-Sri Lanka relationship extends well beyond formal diplomacy, reaching into the lives of ordinary citizens across the country.