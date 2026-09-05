ECB Sidelines Brydon Carse From Sri Lanka Tour Pending Off-Field Investigation

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been excluded from England's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with the England and Wales Cricket Board confirming the decision is linked to an ongoing off-field review into the player's conduct.

Player Left Out of Squad Amid Review Process

The ECB confirmed that Carse will not be considered for selection for the Sri Lanka series while the review remains active. The board did not disclose specific details regarding the nature of the off-field matter, but indicated that the process is being handled through the appropriate internal channels.

The exclusion represents a significant development for the 29-year-old Durham seamer, who had been making a strong push for a regular place in England's Test setup following a series of impressive performances at international level.

Blow to England's Pace Bowling Options

Carse's absence is a notable setback for England ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka, as the right-arm pacer had established himself as a genuine threat with his ability to generate pace and bounce. His omission leaves England's selectors needing to look at alternative fast bowling options for the series.

The ECB issued a brief statement acknowledging the exclusion, emphasising that it would not be making further comment while the review process continues, in line with standard procedure for such matters.

ECB Maintains Confidentiality Over Proceedings

Cricket boards routinely refrain from publicising details of off-field reviews involving players, and the ECB has followed that approach in this case. It is understood that Carse himself has been made aware of his exclusion and the reasons behind it.

The Sri Lanka series is eagerly anticipated by cricket fans both on the island and across the cricketing world, and the England squad announcement will be closely watched as the tour approaches. Sri Lankan supporters will no doubt be monitoring the situation as England finalise their touring party.

No timeline has been provided by the ECB regarding when the review may conclude or whether Carse could be considered for future England squads depending on its outcome.

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