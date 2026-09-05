Parliamentary Committee Scrutinises Police Strategy to Counter Rising Cybercrime Threat

Lawmakers examine law enforcement response to digital crimes

Sri Lanka's Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has convened to assess the measures currently being implemented by the country's police force to address the growing menace of cybercrime and online fraud.

The review comes amid mounting concern over the increasing frequency and sophistication of digital offences targeting Sri Lankan citizens, businesses, and institutions. Members of the committee sought detailed briefings on the strategies, resources, and operational frameworks being deployed by law enforcement to counter these threats.

A pressing issue for law enforcement

Cybercrime has emerged as one of the most significant challenges facing Sri Lanka's police in recent years, with offences ranging from online financial fraud and identity theft to social media harassment and phishing scams affecting thousands of victims across the island.

The parliamentary committee's scrutiny reflects a broader governmental acknowledgement that traditional policing approaches must evolve to keep pace with the rapidly changing landscape of digital crime.

Strengthening the response

Among the key areas of discussion, the committee is understood to have examined:

The capacity and training levels of specialised cybercrime units within the Sri Lanka Police

Inter-agency cooperation and coordination with international law enforcement bodies

Public awareness initiatives aimed at educating citizens on how to protect themselves from online fraud

Legislative and regulatory frameworks governing digital offences in Sri Lanka

The committee's review signals a renewed legislative focus on ensuring that police are adequately equipped — both technically and legally — to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals effectively.

Growing urgency

With internet penetration and smartphone usage continuing to rise across Sri Lanka, experts have long warned that the country's vulnerability to cyber threats is increasing proportionally. Financial scams conducted through social media platforms and messaging applications have proven particularly prevalent, often targeting ordinary citizens with limited digital literacy.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee is expected to follow up on the findings of this review as part of its ongoing oversight role, with further deliberations anticipated in the coming weeks.

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