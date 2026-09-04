Panadura Court Officer Flees to Thailand as Investigation Into Missing Case Files Intensifies

A court officer attached to the Panadura Magistrate's Court has departed Sri Lanka for Thailand amid an ongoing investigation into missing case files, raising serious concerns about accountability within the country's judicial administration.

Officer's Role and Alleged Misconduct

The officer, who was responsible for handling fiscal and summons-related duties at the Panadura Magistrate's Court, is believed to have left the country as authorities began closing in on an investigation linked to the disappearance of official case files under his charge.

The absence of the officer has drawn sharp scrutiny from legal circles and raised alarm bells regarding the integrity of court record-keeping processes at one of Sri Lanka's busy magisterial courts.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missing files, which are critical to active legal proceedings. The departure of the officer at such a sensitive time has prompted investigators to treat the situation with heightened urgency.

The disappearance of court documents poses a significant threat to the administration of justice, as such files may contain evidence, summons records, and case histories that are irreplaceable once lost.

Concerns Over Judicial Integrity

Legal analysts and court observers have expressed deep concern over the incident, noting that the safeguarding of official court documents is a fundamental responsibility entrusted to court staff.

Missing case files can derail active prosecutions and delay justice for victims and accused persons alike.

The flight of an officer under investigation undermines public confidence in court administration.

Authorities are now exploring legal avenues to have the individual traced and brought back to face questioning.

The integrity of the judicial system depends not only on the decisions made in the courtroom, but also on the responsible management of every document that passes through its doors.

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to coordinate with relevant agencies as efforts continue to locate the officer and recover or reconstruct the missing files. The case is being closely monitored by judicial oversight bodies as investigations proceed.