Namal Rajapaksa Arrested Again: A Look at the MP's Repeated Run-Ins With the Law

Bribery Commission Takes SLPP Organiser Into Custody

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption on Friday, marking yet another significant legal moment in the political career of the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A Pattern of Legal Troubles

Friday's arrest by the Bribery Commission is not the first time Namal Rajapaksa has found himself in the custody of law enforcement authorities. Over the years, the prominent politician has faced multiple arrests connected to a range of investigations, drawing sustained public and media attention each time.

His previous arrests have included cases linked to financial irregularities and alleged abuse of power during the tenure of his father's administration. Each episode has added another chapter to what has become one of the more closely watched legal sagas in contemporary Sri Lankan politics.

A Rising Political Figure Facing Scrutiny

Despite his repeated legal entanglements, Namal Rajapaksa has remained an active and influential figure within the SLPP. He contested the 2024 presidential election and continues to serve as a Member of Parliament, maintaining a visible presence in the country's political landscape.

His supporters have consistently argued that the cases against him are politically motivated, while critics contend that no individual — regardless of family name or political standing — should be above the law.

Public Reaction

The latest arrest has once again sparked debate among Sri Lankans, with opinions sharply divided along political lines. Anti-corruption advocates have welcomed the Bribery Commission's action as a sign that accountability mechanisms are functioning, while SLPP loyalists have rallied behind the MP, dismissing the proceedings as a witch-hunt.

As investigations continue, all eyes will be on how the legal process unfolds for one of Sri Lanka's most prominent second-generation politicians.

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