Sajith Premadasa Calls for National Dialogue on Constitutional Reform and Judicial Independence

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has raised the banner for a broad national conversation on constitutional reform, urging Sri Lanka to explore structural changes that would strengthen judicial independence and reshape the country's governance framework.

Meeting with Commonwealth Lawyers Association President

The discussion took place during a high-level meeting between Premadasa and the President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), where the two exchanged views on the state of the judiciary, the rule of law, and the pressing need for constitutional renewal in Sri Lanka.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), emphasised that meaningful reform must be grounded in an inclusive process that brings together all stakeholders — from political parties and civil society to legal professionals and ordinary citizens.

Judicial Independence at the Forefront

Central to the discussions was the question of judicial independence — a matter of long-standing concern among legal scholars and reform advocates in Sri Lanka. Both parties acknowledged that a truly independent judiciary is a cornerstone of democratic governance and must be protected through robust constitutional guarantees.

The integrity of any democracy rests on the ability of its courts to function without political interference or undue pressure from the executive.

Premadasa stressed that constitutional reform should not be treated as a partisan exercise but rather as a collective national responsibility, particularly in the context of Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to rebuild public trust in state institutions following years of political and economic turbulence.

A Timely Push for Reform

The call for constitutional dialogue comes at a pivotal moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. Many legal and political analysts have argued that sustainable recovery requires not only economic restructuring but also deep institutional reform.

Strengthening the independence of the judiciary from executive influence

Introducing constitutional safeguards for the rule of law

Establishing a transparent and consultative process for constitutional reform

Ensuring accountability mechanisms are embedded within any new constitutional framework

The Opposition Leader's engagement with the Commonwealth Lawyers Association signals a renewed effort to place constitutional reform firmly on Sri Lanka's political agenda, drawing attention from both domestic and international legal communities.

As Sri Lanka navigates its path toward political stability and democratic renewal, the debate over constitutional reform is expected to gain further momentum in the weeks and months ahead.