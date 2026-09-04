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Pregnant Woman Stabbed to Death in Kalpitiya's Palakudawa Area

04 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Pregnant Woman Stabbed to Death in Kalpitiya's Palakudawa Area

A 26-year-old pregnant woman lost her life following a brutal stabbing incident in the Palakudawa area, which falls under the Kalpitiya Police Division, on Wednesday (03).

Fatal Attack Claims Two Lives

The victim, who was pregnant at the time of the assault, succumbed to her injuries following the vicious attack. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community in the Kalpitiya region, raising serious concerns about the safety of women in the area.

Investigation Underway

Authorities attached to the Kalpitiya Police Division have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Police are working to establish the motive behind the attack and to identify those responsible for the crime.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many calling on law enforcement to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice. The loss of both the young mother and her unborn child has added a particularly devastating dimension to the case.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses. The Kalpitiya Police Division continues to appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed or have information about the incident to come forward and assist with inquiries.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 04 Sep 2026

goverment must bring back death penalty for this kind of crime no other way

P
Pasan Liyanage 04 Sep 2026

both mother and baby gone, this is so heartbreaking. who did this animal act

N
Nadeesha Kumari 04 Sep 2026

husband or boyfriend for sure, these cases always same story

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