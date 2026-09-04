Drought-Hit Polonnaruwa Farmers Begin Receiving Crop Damage Compensation

Farmers in the Polonnaruwa district who suffered significant crop losses due to the ongoing dry weather conditions have begun receiving financial relief, as the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board commenced compensation payments on Wednesday.

Relief for an Affected Agricultural Community

The move brings long-awaited assistance to farmers across one of Sri Lanka's most important agricultural regions, where prolonged drought conditions have devastated paddy fields and other cultivations in recent months. Polonnaruwa, widely regarded as a heartland of the country's rice production, has been among the hardest-hit areas as erratic rainfall patterns have taken a heavy toll on harvests this season.

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, the state body responsible for providing crop insurance coverage to registered farmers, initiated the disbursement process to ensure that affected cultivators receive timely support to recover from their losses and prepare for the next cultivation season.

Importance of Timely Compensation

For farming families who depend almost entirely on seasonal harvests for their income and livelihoods, the delay of even a single crop cycle can push households into severe financial hardship. The commencement of these payments is expected to provide critical relief, allowing farmers to settle debts, purchase inputs, and begin planning ahead.

Compensation covers crop damages resulting from the current dry weather period

Payments are being distributed through the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board

Polonnaruwa district farmers are among the primary beneficiaries of this initial disbursement

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board confirmed that compensation payments for crop damages caused by the prevailing dry weather conditions have officially commenced in the Polonnaruwa district.

Broader Context of Drought in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been grappling with increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, with certain regions experiencing prolonged dry spells while others face flooding. Agricultural experts and farmers' organisations have repeatedly called on the government to strengthen crop insurance schemes and expand coverage to ensure that no cultivator is left without a safety net when natural disasters strike.

Authorities have urged eligible farmers who have not yet come forward to contact their nearest agrarian services centre to ensure they receive the compensation they are entitled to under the insurance scheme.

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