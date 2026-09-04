Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Attends High-Level Indo-Pacific Military Conference in Canada

Sri Lanka Represented at Major Regional Defence Gathering

Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary has travelled to Canada to represent the island nation at the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference, a high-profile gathering that brings together senior defence officials from across the Indo-Pacific region.

The conference serves as a key diplomatic and strategic platform, enabling top defence leadership from participating nations to exchange views on regional security matters, emerging threats, and cooperative defence frameworks that shape the broader Indo-Pacific landscape.

Strengthening Regional Security Ties

Sri Lanka's participation in the conference underscores the country's commitment to engaging with multilateral defence dialogues and reinforcing its relationships with partner nations across the region. The event provides an opportunity for Sri Lanka to articulate its strategic priorities while remaining informed of wider regional security developments.

The Indo-Pacific region has increasingly become a focal point for international defence cooperation, with nations working to address shared concerns ranging from maritime security and cybersecurity to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief coordination.

Significance for Sri Lanka

Representation at such a senior level signals Sri Lanka's intent to maintain an active and constructive presence in regional defence discussions. Key areas expected to feature in conference deliberations include:

Maritime security and the protection of vital sea lanes

Counter-terrorism and transnational crime cooperation

Humanitarian assistance and disaster response coordination

Strengthening bilateral and multilateral defence partnerships

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean continues to make it a significant player in Indo-Pacific security discussions, and engagements such as this conference help cement the country's relevance in shaping the regional security architecture.

Related Video