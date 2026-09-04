Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

MP Namal Rajapaksa Taken Into Custody by Anti-Bribery Commission

04 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
MP Namal Rajapaksa Taken Into Custody by Anti-Bribery Commission

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), in a development that is set to send shockwaves through the country's political landscape.

High-Profile Arrest Rocks Opposition Ranks

The arrest of Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and one of the most prominent figures within the SLPP, marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for alleged financial misconduct.

CIABOC, the independent body mandated with investigating bribery and corruption at all levels of government, moved to take the parliamentarian into custody, though further details regarding the specific charges and circumstances surrounding the arrest are yet to be officially disclosed.

A Prominent Political Figure in the Spotlight

Namal Rajapaksa has long been regarded as a central pillar of the Rajapaksa political dynasty, having served in parliament and held ministerial portfolios in previous administrations. As the SLPP's National Organiser, he has remained an influential voice within the opposition since the party's decline following the 2022 economic crisis.

His arrest is expected to generate significant political reaction both within parliament and among the broader public, given his family's deep-rooted influence in Sri Lankan politics over the past two decades.

Further developments are expected as CIABOC proceeds with its investigation. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story closely as more information becomes available.

Related Video

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 04 Sep 2026

about time. how long we been waiting for this day

C
Chamara Dissanayake 04 Sep 2026

is this real or just a show before election season

I
Ishara Gunawardena 04 Sep 2026

finally someone from that family is being held accountable

P
Pasan Liyanage 04 Sep 2026

dont get excited, bail by tomorrow guaranteed

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.

Related Stories