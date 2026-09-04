Two Workers Pulled Alive from Nepal Hydropower Tunnel After Nine Days Trapped Underground

In a remarkable rescue that has captivated the region, two men have been pulled out alive after spending nine harrowing days trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, following a deadly incident that left them buried deep underground.

A Desperate Wait Beneath the Earth

The two survivors endured more than a week in darkness and confined conditions within the tunnel, raising fears among rescuers and families that the chances of finding anyone alive were diminishing with each passing day. The news of their survival has been described as nothing short of miraculous by those involved in the operation.

Rescue teams worked relentlessly around the clock to reach the trapped men, navigating the dangerous and unstable conditions inside the tunnel to bring them to safety. The operation required significant coordination and perseverance given the challenging underground environment.

Hydropower Project Site of Tragedy

The incident occurred at a hydropower tunnel construction site in Nepal, where workers had been engaged in infrastructure development work when the disaster struck. Such tunnel projects, common across Nepal's mountainous terrain, carry inherent risks due to the region's complex geology and difficult topography.

The successful extraction of the two survivors has provided a moment of relief and hope amid what had otherwise been a deeply distressing situation for all involved.

Cause Under Investigation

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the men becoming trapped underground. Nepal has seen a number of tunnel and construction-related accidents in recent years as the country pushes forward with ambitious hydropower development projects intended to harness its vast river resources.

The condition of the two rescued men has not been fully detailed, though medical teams were on standby at the scene to provide immediate care following their extraction. Further updates on their health are anticipated as they receive treatment.

The rescue serves as both a testament to the determination of emergency response teams and a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by workers in Nepal's rapidly expanding infrastructure sector.

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