Sri Lankan Firm Ventureskey Clinches Xero Partner of the Year Title for Rest of Asia at 2026 Awards

Sri Lankan business solutions, accounting and financial services firm Ventureskey has once again etched its name in the record books, claiming the prestigious Xero Partner of the Year – Rest of Asia award at the Xero Awards Asia 2026.

A Landmark Achievement for Sri Lanka

The recognition marks another historic milestone for Ventureskey, a firm that has steadily built a reputation for excellence in accounting and financial services, catering to clients both in Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom. Winning this accolade at a regional level underscores the firm's growing influence and the high standard of service it consistently delivers to its clientele.

The Xero Awards are among the most respected acknowledgements in the cloud accounting and business solutions industry, celebrating partners who demonstrate outstanding client service, innovation, and commitment to digital transformation in financial management.

Putting Sri Lanka on the Regional Map

For a Sri Lankan firm to claim a top honour in a competitive Asia-wide field is a significant achievement, reflecting positively on the country's broader professional services sector. Ventureskey's success signals that Sri Lankan businesses are more than capable of competing and excelling on a regional and global stage.

Ventureskey operates across both Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom

The firm specialises in business solutions, accounting, and financial services

The award was presented at the Xero Awards Asia 2026

This is described as another historic win, suggesting prior regional recognition

Growing Recognition in the Cloud Accounting Space

Xero, the globally recognised cloud-based accounting software platform, hosts its regional awards to spotlight partner firms that go above and beyond in helping businesses manage their finances more efficiently and intelligently. Being named Partner of the Year in the Rest of Asia category places Ventureskey among the elite firms driving digital financial transformation across the region.

Ventureskey's continued success at the Xero Awards highlights the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class accounting and business solutions to its clients.

The achievement is expected to further bolster confidence in Sri Lanka's professional services industry, demonstrating that local expertise, when combined with a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, can command recognition at the highest regional levels.

Related Video