Dialog and Ria Money Transfer Join Forces to Transform Remittances for Sri Lanka's 20 Million Mobile Users

Sri Lanka's leading telecommunications provider Dialog Axiata has announced a strategic partnership with Ria Money Transfer, one of the world's largest international money transfer companies, in a move set to significantly ease cross-border remittance services for approximately 20 million Sri Lankans.

A Partnership Built for Sri Lanka's Digital Age

The collaboration brings together Dialog's vast mobile network reach and Ria Money Transfer's global financial infrastructure, creating a streamlined channel through which Sri Lankans — both locally and abroad — can send and receive money with greater speed, convenience, and affordability.

Remittances play a critical role in Sri Lanka's economy, with millions of families depending on funds sent by relatives working overseas. The new partnership aims to reduce the friction traditionally associated with cross-border money transfers, including lengthy processing times and high transaction fees.

What the Partnership Means for Users

Through this tie-up, Dialog subscribers will gain access to Ria Money Transfer's extensive global network, allowing them to conduct international transactions directly through Dialog's platforms. The integration is expected to make remittance services more accessible, particularly for users in rural and underserved areas of the country who may have limited access to traditional banking facilities.

Access to one of the world's largest money transfer networks

Faster and more affordable cross-border transactions

Convenient mobile-based remittance solutions for Dialog's 20 million subscribers

Broader financial inclusion for underserved communities across Sri Lanka

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Remittance Ecosystem

Sri Lanka has long relied on worker remittances as a vital source of foreign exchange. In recent years, the country has been actively encouraging the use of formal remittance channels over informal money transfer systems, and partnerships such as this one are expected to accelerate that shift.

The alliance between Dialog and Ria Money Transfer represents a significant step toward modernising how Sri Lankans engage with international financial services, bringing world-class remittance solutions directly to their mobile devices.

As digital financial services continue to expand across South Asia, this partnership positions Sri Lanka at the forefront of mobile-driven remittance innovation, offering a practical and accessible solution to millions of households that depend on overseas income to meet their daily needs.