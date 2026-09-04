Namal Rajapaksa Arrested in Sri Lanka Over Alleged Airbus Corruption Deal

Son of Former President Detained Amid Bribery Investigation

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, in connection with an alleged corruption case involving a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, marking one of the most high-profile arrests in the country's recent political history.

Details of the Arrest

Namal Rajapaksa, who has served as a Member of Parliament and previously held a cabinet portfolio, was taken into custody by investigators probing alleged irregularities surrounding the Airbus transaction. The arrest signals a continued push by Sri Lankan authorities to hold powerful political figures accountable for alleged financial misconduct.

The case centres on suspected bribery and corrupt dealings linked to an agreement involving the state airline and aircraft procurement, though the full scope of the charges against Namal is yet to be formally detailed in open court proceedings.

A Prominent Political Family Under Scrutiny

The Rajapaksa family has long been one of the most dominant forces in Sri Lankan politics. Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President from 2005 to 2015 and again briefly in 2018, while his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was President until being ousted during the mass public uprising of 2022, which was triggered by the country's devastating economic crisis.

Namal himself has been widely seen as a future standard-bearer for the family's political legacy. His arrest is therefore likely to send significant shockwaves through opposition political circles and among the family's considerable support base, particularly in the southern regions of the island.

Broader Context of Accountability Efforts

Sri Lanka has faced mounting pressure from civil society groups and international observers to pursue credible investigations into alleged corruption at the highest levels of government. The Airbus case, which has had international dimensions given the company's past global bribery settlements, adds a cross-border layer of complexity to the local proceedings.

Airbus previously reached a landmark settlement with multiple governments in 2020 over widespread bribery allegations involving aircraft sales across several countries. Sri Lanka was among the nations cited in connection with those investigations.

Public and Political Reaction

The arrest has drawn considerable attention across Sri Lanka, with many citizens viewing it as a test of whether the current administration's anti-corruption commitments will extend meaningfully to opposition figures with significant political clout. Critics of the Rajapaksa family have long called for accountability over various decisions made during their years in power.

As the legal proceedings develop, all eyes will be on the Sri Lankan judiciary to determine whether the case advances transparently and without political interference — a concern that has historically shadowed high-profile prosecutions in the country.

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