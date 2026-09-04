Ex-Minister Johnston Fernando Released on Bail Following CIABOC Arrest

Former Sri Lankan minister Johnston Fernando has been released on bail after being produced before a court, following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Arrest and Court Appearance

Fernando, a prominent political figure who previously served as a cabinet minister, was taken into custody by CIABOC officials as part of an ongoing corruption-related investigation. He was subsequently produced before the relevant court, which granted him bail, allowing him to remain free while proceedings continue.

CIABOC's Role

CIABOC is Sri Lanka's primary state body tasked with investigating and prosecuting bribery and corruption offences. The commission has in recent times stepped up its efforts to hold public officials and former officeholders accountable, and Fernando's arrest represents one of its more high-profile actions involving a former member of the cabinet.

Background

Johnston Fernando is a well-known figure in Sri Lankan political circles, having held ministerial portfolios under previous governments. His arrest has drawn considerable public attention, given his standing in the country's political landscape.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the conditions attached to his bail are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial process. CIABOC has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the matter.

Related Video