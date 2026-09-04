Namal Rajapaksa Arrested Over Corruption Allegations in Major Anti-Graft Move

Former President's Son Taken Into Custody

Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested on corruption-related charges, marking a significant development in the country's ongoing efforts to tackle high-level graft and political misconduct.

A High-Profile Arrest

The arrest of Namal Rajapaksa, who has himself served as a Member of Parliament and held ministerial portfolios, signals an intensified push by Sri Lankan authorities to hold politically connected individuals accountable under anti-corruption laws. The move is expected to send a strong message across the political establishment that no individual is beyond the reach of the law, regardless of family ties or former influence.

Context and Background

The Rajapaksa family has long been one of the most dominant forces in Sri Lankan politics, with Mahinda Rajapaksa having served as the country's President and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa also holding the presidency before being ousted amid the nation's devastating economic crisis in 2022. The family's political legacy has been a subject of intense public scrutiny ever since.

Namal Rajapaksa had positioned himself as a key figure in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party and had been widely regarded as a potential future leader of that political movement. His arrest now casts a significant shadow over those ambitions.

Public and Political Reaction

The arrest is likely to draw strong reactions from both supporters and critics of the Rajapaksa family. Many ordinary Sri Lankans, still reeling from the economic hardships brought on during the family's period of governance, may view the move as a long-overdue step toward accountability. Political allies of the family, however, are expected to challenge the charges and question the motivations behind the arrest.

Sri Lanka has faced mounting pressure from civil society groups and international observers to pursue corruption cases against powerful political figures without fear or favour.

Wider Implications

This development comes as Sri Lanka continues its slow path toward economic recovery and institutional reform. Authorities cracking down on alleged financial wrongdoing at the highest levels of government could serve as a critical step in rebuilding public trust in state institutions — trust that was severely eroded during the years of political mismanagement and economic collapse.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the legal proceedings against Namal Rajapaksa are expected to emerge as the case progresses through Sri Lanka's judicial system.

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