Man Shot Dead in Boralesgamuwa in Targeted Attack

One person has been killed in a shooting incident reported in the Boralesgamuwa area, police confirmed.

According to police, two individuals who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle opened fire on the victim before fleeing the area. The deceased has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to apprehend the suspects responsible for the attack. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Boralesgamuwa, a suburb on the outskirts of Colombo, has occasionally been the site of gang-related violence in recent years. Investigators are yet to establish a clear motive for this latest shooting.

Residents in the area have expressed concern over the incident, with many calling on authorities to take stronger measures to curb violent crime in the region.

The police media unit is expected to issue an official statement with more details in due course.