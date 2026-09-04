Supreme Court Slaps Travel Ban on Ex-State Minister Premalal Jayasekara as Death Sentence Case Takes New Turn

In a dramatic legal development, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has imposed a travel ban on former State Minister Premalal Jayasekara and ordered him to appear before the court on October 21, as proceedings continue in a case that has seen him move from a death sentence to acquittal.

A Case of Remarkable Reversals

Premalal Jayasekara, a former State Minister, has been at the centre of one of Sri Lanka's most closely watched criminal cases in recent years. Having previously been handed a death sentence, his legal journey took a significant turn when he was subsequently acquitted — a sequence of events that has drawn widespread public attention and scrutiny of the country's judicial process.

Court Orders Appearance and Restricts Travel

The Supreme Court has now taken firm steps by directing Jayasekara to present himself before the bench on October 21. In addition, the court has imposed a travel ban on the former minister, preventing him from leaving the country ahead of the scheduled hearing.

The travel restriction signals that the Supreme Court intends to exercise close oversight over the matter as proceedings move forward.

Background of the Case

Jayasekara, who served as a State Minister, was originally convicted and sentenced to death in connection with a serious criminal matter. His subsequent acquittal sparked considerable controversy and public debate regarding the administration of justice in Sri Lanka.

The Supreme Court's latest directives suggest that the highest court in the land is not yet satisfied that the matter has been fully resolved, and that further examination of the case is warranted.

What Happens Next

All eyes will now turn to the October 21 hearing, which is expected to be a pivotal moment in this long-running legal saga. Legal observers and the public alike will be watching closely to see what direction the Supreme Court takes as it considers the full circumstances surrounding this extraordinary case.

The proceedings are likely to have broader implications for public confidence in Sri Lanka's judicial system, particularly in high-profile criminal matters involving individuals who have held political office.

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