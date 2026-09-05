Ogilvy Group Dominates the 'Dragons of Sri Lanka' 2026 Awards

Ogilvy Group has emerged as the standout performer at this year's prestigious 'Dragons of Sri Lanka' awards, claiming the top position in the overall award tally at the 2026 edition of the celebrated advertising and creative industry competition.

A Landmark Achievement for Ogilvy

The 'Dragons of Sri Lanka' is widely regarded as one of the most coveted recognition platforms in the local advertising and marketing communications industry, bringing together the country's leading creative agencies to compete for honours across a range of categories. Ogilvy Group's dominant showing this year underscores its continued strength and creative leadership within Sri Lanka's competitive advertising landscape.

Industry Recognition at Its Finest

The annual awards ceremony serves as a key barometer of creative excellence in Sri Lanka, celebrating outstanding work in areas such as brand communications, digital campaigns, and innovative marketing strategies. Topping the tally is a significant milestone that reflects the depth of talent and strategic thinking within the Ogilvy Group's local operations.

The achievement is expected to further cement Ogilvy Group's reputation as a premier force in Sri Lankan advertising, reinforcing its position among both local and regional clients seeking high-impact creative solutions.

A Boost for the Creative Sector

The strong performance at 'Dragons of Sri Lanka' 2026 is also seen as a positive signal for the broader creative industry in the country, highlighting the growing sophistication and ambition of Sri Lankan advertising professionals on an increasingly competitive stage.

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