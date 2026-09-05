England Name Full-Strength Squads for Home Series Against Sri Lanka

England have announced their One-Day International and Twenty20 International squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, with star batter Harry Brook confirmed as part of the setup as the hosts look to field a powerful line-up against the touring side.

A Statement of Intent from England

The squad selections signal that England are taking the Sri Lanka series seriously, bringing together some of their most prominent white-ball talents for what promises to be a compelling contest on home soil. The inclusion of high-profile names underscores England's determination to maintain their reputation as one of the world's most formidable limited-overs sides.

Harry Brook, who has rapidly established himself as one of England's most exciting batting talents across all formats, is among those named as the selectors look to field a near full-strength combination against the Lions.

What It Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the series represents a significant challenge and an equally significant opportunity. Facing an England side at full strength on their home pitches will serve as a true test of the Lions' white-ball credentials and their progress under their current setup.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will be watching closely as their side prepares to take on one of the most destructive batting line-ups in world cricket, with the series expected to provide valuable preparation ahead of future international commitments.

Series Awaited with Anticipation

The announcement of strong squads from England has already generated considerable excitement among cricket followers, and the series is expected to draw significant attention both in the United Kingdom and back home in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the full squad lists, match schedule, and venues are expected to be confirmed in the coming days as both sides finalise their preparations for what is shaping up to be an eagerly anticipated white-ball contest.

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