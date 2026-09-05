Two Dead After Wild Elephant Attack in Kebithigollewa Area

Tragic Incident Claims Two Lives in North Central Region

Two individuals have lost their lives following a devastating wild elephant attack in the Pahala Usgollewa area, which falls under the Kebithigollewa Police Division, authorities confirmed.

The fatal encounter is the latest in a series of tragic human-elephant conflicts that continue to plague rural communities across Sri Lanka, particularly in areas bordering wildlife habitats and forest reserves.

A Growing Crisis in Human-Elephant Conflict

Sri Lanka has long struggled with the dangerous overlap between human settlements and elephant territories. Communities in the North Central and Northern provinces are especially vulnerable, as expanding agricultural activity brings residents into closer contact with wild elephant populations.

Wildlife officials and conservationists have repeatedly warned that without stronger protective measures on both sides — for humans and elephants alike — such tragedies will continue to occur with alarming regularity.

Authorities Respond

Police attached to the Kebithigollewa Division are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. Wildlife Department officials are also expected to assess the situation in the Pahala Usgollewa area to determine appropriate measures to prevent further incidents.

Local residents have been urged to exercise extreme caution when moving through areas known to be frequented by wild elephants, especially during evening and nighttime hours when the animals are most active.

The victims' families have been notified, and the relevant authorities are providing assistance to those affected by this tragic loss.