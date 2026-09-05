Second Chinese National Detained as Port City Murder Investigation Widens

Authorities have made a second arrest in connection with a serious criminal case involving the kidnapping of three Chinese nationals and the killing of one of them in the Colombo Port City area, police confirmed.

Investigation Gains Momentum

The latest arrest marks a significant development in what has emerged as one of the most high-profile criminal cases to rock the prestigious Port City precinct in recent months. Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent murder, which has drawn considerable public and diplomatic attention.

The case involves three Chinese nationals who were kidnapped, with one of the victims tragically losing their life. The killing has raised serious concerns about criminal activity operating within and around the Port City development, a flagship economic zone that Sri Lanka has positioned as a key driver of its financial future.

Arrests Underway

The individual taken into custody is the second suspect to be apprehended by police in relation to the incident. Investigators are believed to be pursuing additional leads as the inquiry progresses, with authorities signalling that further arrests are possible.

The case has prompted heightened scrutiny of security arrangements in and around the Port City zone, with law enforcement agencies under pressure to bring all those responsible to justice swiftly.

Diplomatic Sensitivity

Given that the victims are foreign nationals, the case carries significant diplomatic weight. Chinese nationals represent a notable presence in Sri Lanka, particularly in connection with major infrastructure and investment projects across the island. Any crime targeting members of this community is likely to attract close attention from the Chinese diplomatic mission in Colombo.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

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