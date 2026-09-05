TekGeeks and Parliament of Sri Lanka Crowned Top Honours at BestWeb.LK 2026

Sri Lanka's premier web awards competition, BestWeb.LK 2026, has concluded with TekGeeks and the Parliament of Sri Lanka being named among the top winners, celebrating excellence in digital innovation and online presence across the country.

Recognising Digital Excellence

The BestWeb.LK awards ceremony, which serves as the benchmark for web development and digital design standards in Sri Lanka, brought together the nation's leading organisations and technology firms competing for recognition across multiple categories. This year's edition drew widespread participation, reflecting the growing importance of digital platforms in both the public and private sectors.

TekGeeks, a prominent name in Sri Lanka's technology landscape, emerged as a standout winner, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge web solutions and user-centric digital experiences. Their success at BestWeb.LK 2026 underscores the rising calibre of local technology enterprises on the national stage.

Parliament Makes Its Mark Online

In a significant achievement for the public sector, the Parliament of Sri Lanka also claimed top honours at the prestigious event. The recognition highlights the government institution's efforts to modernise its digital footprint and improve accessibility of parliamentary information for citizens across the island.

The Parliament's win is widely seen as an encouraging sign that state institutions are increasingly prioritising transparent and efficient digital communication with the public they serve.

A Platform for Sri Lanka's Digital Future

BestWeb.LK has long been regarded as a vital platform for promoting web development talent and encouraging organisations to invest in quality digital infrastructure. The annual competition evaluates entrants across criteria including design, functionality, user experience, and content quality.

The 2026 results signal a maturing digital ecosystem in Sri Lanka, with both private technology companies and government bodies raising the bar for online engagement. Industry observers have welcomed the wins by TekGeeks and Parliament as inspiring benchmarks for others striving to elevate their web presence in the year ahead.

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