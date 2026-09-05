T-56 Assault Rifle and Ammunition Discovered in Abandoned Parcel in Mihintale

Police in Mihintale have made a significant arms discovery after recovering a T-56 assault rifle, four magazines, and 25 rounds of ammunition from an unattended parcel found in the area, authorities confirmed.

The weapons cache was found abandoned, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement, who launched an investigation into the origins of the firearm and the circumstances surrounding its discovery.

Dangerous Find Raises Concerns

The T-56 is a Chinese-manufactured assault rifle and its discovery in a public setting has raised serious security concerns among authorities. The recovery of four loaded magazines alongside 25 rounds of live ammunition suggests the weapon was in a state of readiness at the time it was found.

Police have cordoned off the area and are currently working to trace the ownership of the firearm and determine how it came to be left unattended in the Mihintale locality.

Investigation Underway

Investigators are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses. Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious parcels or unattended items to the nearest police station immediately.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the discovery at this stage, as the investigation remains ongoing.

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