Sumanthiran Blasts Police and Ministers Over Crackdown on Families of the Disappeared in Jaffna

Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) General Secretary M. A. Sumanthiran has issued a strong condemnation of both police officers and government ministers following a tense confrontation involving families of the forcibly disappeared in Jaffna.

Outrage Over Treatment of Grieving Families

Sumanthiran voiced his outrage over the manner in which law enforcement handled the situation, describing the conduct of those involved as wholly unacceptable. The families, who have long campaigned for answers regarding the fate of their loved ones who went missing — many during and after the decades-long civil conflict — were met with what Sumanthiran characterised as an aggressive and unjustified response.

The ITAK leader also directed sharp criticism at government ministers who were present at the scene during the incident, questioning their failure to intervene or protect the rights of the protesting families.

A Long-Standing Struggle

The families of the forcibly disappeared have been among the most persistent voices calling for accountability in Sri Lanka's post-war landscape. For years, relatives — predominantly from the North and East — have staged demonstrations demanding that authorities provide credible information about the whereabouts of those who vanished, many of whom are believed to have been taken into custody during the final stages of the war.

The Jaffna incident has reignited tensions over how such demonstrations are managed by the state and has drawn renewed attention to the unresolved grief carried by thousands of Tamil families across the country.

Calls for Accountability

Sumanthiran has called for those responsible for the conduct displayed during the confrontation to be held accountable, urging the government to take immediate steps to address the situation. He emphasised that the treatment of families peacefully seeking justice was not only a violation of their fundamental rights but also a damaging signal regarding Sri Lanka's commitment to post-war reconciliation.

The incident is expected to further strain relations between Tamil political representatives and the central government, at a time when transitional justice and accountability mechanisms remain subjects of intense national and international scrutiny.

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