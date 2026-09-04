Three Kohuwala Officers Under Investigation for Allegedly Aiding Dubai-Based Drug Lord "Kudu Avishka

Police Headquarters Launches Internal Probe

Sri Lanka's Police Headquarters has initiated a formal investigation into serious allegations that three officers attached to the Kohuwala Police Station have been accepting money and other benefits from a Dubai-based underworld figure in exchange for facilitating drug trafficking operations within the area.

Allegations Against Officers

The investigation, which commenced on Wednesday, centres on claims that the three policemen have been actively supporting the criminal network of a notorious drug trafficker operating from Dubai, known by the alias "Kudu Avishka." The officers are accused of enabling the suspect's narcotics business to flourish on Sri Lankan soil while shielding it from law enforcement scrutiny.

A Criminal Network Spanning Borders

The case highlights growing concerns over transnational drug trafficking networks that continue to operate with apparent impunity by allegedly corrupting local law enforcement personnel. "Kudu Avishka" is believed to be coordinating drug distribution activities in Sri Lanka remotely from Dubai, using local contacts — including, according to the allegations, uniformed officers — to keep the supply chain intact.

Serious Breach of Public Trust

The allegations represent a significant breach of the public's trust in the police service. If substantiated, the conduct of the three officers would constitute a serious violation of their duties and an affront to ongoing national efforts to combat the drug menace that continues to devastate communities across the island.

Three Kohuwala Police Station officers are under internal investigation

Allegations involve receiving money and benefits from a Dubai-based drug trafficker

The suspect is identified by the alias "Kudu Avishka"

The probe was launched by Police Headquarters on Wednesday

Police Headquarters has not yet issued a public statement on the outcome of the investigation. Authorities are expected to take disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are proven. The public has been urged to report any information related to drug trafficking or police misconduct to the relevant authorities.

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