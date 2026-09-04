Sri Lanka Police Warn Public About Fake Traffic Fine Payment Scam Messages

Sri Lanka Police have issued an urgent public warning, alerting motorists across the country to beware of fraudulent text messages and online communications falsely claiming to be from the Traffic Police and demanding payment of traffic fines.

What the Scam Involves

Unsuspecting members of the public are receiving messages that appear to originate from official Traffic Police channels, instructing recipients to make payments for alleged traffic violations online. Authorities have confirmed that these messages are fabricated and do not represent any legitimate communication from the Sri Lanka Police or its Traffic Division.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Police are urging all motorists to remain vigilant and avoid responding to or acting upon any such suspicious messages. Members of the public are advised to:

Refrain from clicking on any links contained within unsolicited messages claiming to be from Traffic Police

Avoid making any online payments based solely on such messages without proper verification

Report any suspicious messages to their nearest police station immediately

Contact the official Sri Lanka Police hotline to verify the authenticity of any traffic fine notification received

Growing Concern Over Digital Fraud

This latest warning reflects a broader and growing concern over digital fraud targeting Sri Lankan citizens, with scammers increasingly impersonating government institutions to exploit public trust. Law enforcement authorities are treating such fraudulent activities with the utmost seriousness.

Members of the public are strongly advised not to make any payments in response to messages whose authenticity cannot be independently verified through official channels.

Police have reiterated that legitimate traffic fine notifications follow established official procedures, and motorists should familiarise themselves with those processes to avoid falling victim to such scams. Individuals who believe they have already been targeted or have made payments based on fraudulent messages are encouraged to report the matter to police without delay.