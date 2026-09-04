President AKD Vows to Push Through Constitutional Reforms to Tackle Rising Crime

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared that his government stands ready to introduce constitutional amendments it deems necessary in the fight against crime, signalling a bold legislative agenda that could reshape Sri Lanka's legal landscape.

A firm stance on law and order

Speaking on Thursday, the President made clear that no obstacle — including the complexities of constitutional reform — would deter his administration from pursuing stronger legal frameworks to combat criminal activity across the island.

The remarks reflect a growing determination within the government to address public concerns over crime and lawlessness, issues that have featured prominently in national discourse in recent months.

Constitutional change on the table

Amending Sri Lanka's constitution is a significant undertaking, typically requiring a two-thirds majority in Parliament. President Dissanayake's willingness to openly signal such a course of action underscores the administration's confidence in its legislative standing and its commitment to delivering on law and order promises made to voters.

The government will not hesitate to introduce the constitutional amendments it considers necessary to fight crime, President Dissanayake stated.

The announcement is expected to draw close scrutiny from opposition parties, legal experts, and civil society groups, who will be watching carefully to see which specific provisions the government intends to introduce or revise.

What this means for Sri Lankans

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the President's statement carries significant implications. Among the key points likely to be debated in the coming weeks are:

The scope of any proposed constitutional changes and which articles may be targeted

How such amendments would strengthen the hand of law enforcement agencies

The potential impact on civil liberties and fundamental rights protections currently enshrined in the constitution

Whether the government can secure the parliamentary support needed to pass such reforms

Political analysts note that while the President's rhetoric is strong, translating intent into constitutional change will require careful negotiation and broad parliamentary consensus.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with concerns around organised crime, drug trafficking, and public safety, the President's latest statement is likely to set the tone for a charged political debate in the weeks ahead.

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