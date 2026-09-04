President Dissanayake Calls on Fashion Designers to Reimagine Sri Lanka Police Uniform

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the government intends to introduce a brand-new uniform for the Sri Lanka Police by the middle of this year, and he is calling on the country's fashion designers to play a central role in shaping its look.

A Fresh Look for the Force

The President made the announcement as part of a broader effort to modernise and rebrand the Sri Lanka Police, an institution that has long been the subject of public scrutiny regarding its image and public relations. By involving professional fashion designers in the process, the government appears keen to move beyond a purely bureaucratic approach to the redesign.

The move signals a symbolic shift in how the administration views the police force — not merely as a law enforcement body, but as a public-facing institution whose appearance plays a role in how it is perceived by ordinary citizens.

Why the Uniform Matters

Uniforms carry significant weight in shaping public trust and institutional identity. A well-designed uniform can project professionalism, authority, and approachability — qualities that the current government appears eager to associate with a reformed police service under its watch.

By reaching out to the local fashion design community, President Dissanayake is also highlighting an opportunity for Sri Lankan creative talent to contribute to a nationally significant project.

Timeline and Expectations

According to the President's statement, the new uniform is expected to be introduced by mid-year. While specific design criteria or a formal selection process have not yet been made public, the announcement has already drawn attention from both the law enforcement community and the creative industry.

Members of the public and industry observers will be watching closely to see how the government balances tradition with modernisation in what promises to be a visible and widely discussed change to one of Sri Lanka's most recognised institutions.