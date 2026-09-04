Home Lands Reaches Major Construction Milestone at Port City Colombo Development

Flagship Project Surges Ahead as Developer Completes Majority of Foundational Work

Leading Sri Lankan property developer Home Lands has announced a significant construction milestone at its flagship Port City Colombo project, Central Park Boulevard, with 60 percent of piling work now completed ahead of schedule.

The achievement has been described by the company as a record-setting pace of progress, underlining Home Lands' position as one of the country's foremost real estate developers. Piling work forms the critical foundation of any large-scale high-rise development, and completing the majority of this phase in such a short timeframe signals strong momentum for the project overall.

A Landmark Development at Sri Lanka's New Urban Frontier

Central Park Boulevard is situated within the ambitious Port City Colombo development, the internationally recognised reclaimed land project off the Colombo coastline that is rapidly emerging as Sri Lanka's premier urban and financial hub. The project represents one of the most high-profile residential and mixed-use developments to be undertaken within the precinct.

Home Lands' decision to accelerate construction at this location reflects growing investor and buyer confidence in Port City Colombo as a destination for premium real estate in South Asia.

Market Leadership and Construction Excellence

As a market leader in Sri Lanka's property sector, Home Lands has built a reputation for delivering projects on time and to international standards. The rapid progress at Central Park Boulevard is expected to further strengthen that reputation among both local and overseas buyers.

60 percent of piling work completed at Central Park Boulevard, Port City Colombo

Progress described as achieved in record time by the developer

The project is part of the broader Port City Colombo development precinct

Home Lands holds the position of market leader in Sri Lanka's real estate sector

The milestone is anticipated to boost buyer confidence and attract further interest from investors looking to secure property within one of Colombo's most sought-after new addresses. With the foundational phase well underway, the project is firmly on track for its next major construction stages.

Home Lands continues to demonstrate that Sri Lankan developers are fully capable of delivering world-class projects at internationally competitive speeds, setting a new benchmark for the local construction industry.

Further updates on the progress of Central Park Boulevard are expected to be released by Home Lands as construction advances through its subsequent phases in the months ahead.

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