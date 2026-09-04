BASL Withdraws from Written Submissions in 22nd Amendment Challenge After Supreme Court Denies Right of Reply

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has announced that it will not be submitting written arguments to the Supreme Court in connection with the petitions filed against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, following hearings held on September 1 and 2.

Background to the Decision

The BASL revealed that it had originally opted not to participate in the proceedings, having reconsidered its position at a later stage. However, after the Supreme Court declined to grant the Bar Association the right of reply, the organisation ultimately resolved to refrain from tendering any written submissions in the matter.

Significance of the 22nd Amendment Petitions

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has attracted considerable legal scrutiny, prompting multiple petitions to be placed before the Supreme Court. The amendment, which carries significant constitutional implications for Sri Lanka's governance framework, has been the subject of intense debate among legal and political circles across the country.

The BASL, as the apex body representing the legal profession in Sri Lanka, had been expected to play a notable role in guiding the court through the constitutional questions raised by the petitions. Its decision to step back from submitting written arguments is therefore seen as a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

BASL's Stance

The Bar Association communicated its position formally to the Supreme Court, making clear that the refusal to grant it a right of reply was central to its decision. The BASL has not indicated any further steps it may take in relation to the case at this stage.

Legal observers are watching the proceedings closely, as the outcome of the petitions challenging the 22nd Amendment is expected to have far-reaching consequences for constitutional governance in Sri Lanka.