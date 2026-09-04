Communist Party of Sri Lanka Slams Defence Ministry's Bid to Court NATO Partnership

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CPSL) has issued a sharp condemnation of the Ministry of Defence following its announcement that Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha had extended an invitation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to engage and cooperate with Sri Lanka.

Party Raises Alarm Over Defence Ministry's Overture

The Ministry of Defence made its statement on 1 September, confirming that senior defence officials had reached out to the Western military alliance in pursuit of closer ties. The move has drawn swift and fierce criticism from the CPSL, which views the development as a dangerous and unwelcome shift in the island nation's foreign and security policy.

CPSL General Secretary has voiced the party's strong opposition to the initiative, arguing that pursuing military cooperation with NATO runs contrary to Sri Lanka's longstanding tradition of non-alignment and its broader national interests.

Non-Alignment Principles Under Threat

The CPSL's objection centres on concerns that aligning with NATO — a powerful Western military bloc — could compromise Sri Lanka's sovereignty and drag the country into geopolitical rivalries that have no bearing on the welfare of its people. The party stressed that Sri Lanka must remain committed to an independent foreign policy rather than gravitating towards any major power bloc.

The pursuit of military cooperation with NATO is seen by the CPSL as a direct contradiction of the principles of non-alignment that have historically guided Sri Lanka's engagement with the international community.

Calls for Transparent Policy Debate

The party has called on the government to halt any further steps towards formalising a relationship with NATO and urged that all matters pertaining to defence cooperation be subject to open parliamentary scrutiny and public debate. The CPSL emphasised that decisions of such strategic magnitude should not be taken unilaterally by the Ministry of Defence without broader national consensus.

Sri Lanka has traditionally maintained a policy of non-alignment since independence, carefully balancing its relationships with major global powers. Critics of the NATO overture argue that departing from this position could have far-reaching consequences for the country's diplomatic standing in the region and beyond.