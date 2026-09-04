Dasun Shanaka Etches His Name in CPL History With Record-Breaking Century

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has written himself into Caribbean Premier League folklore, blasting the fastest century ever recorded in the competition's history with a breathtaking display of explosive batting.

A Record for the Ages

Shanaka's innings was nothing short of extraordinary, with the hard-hitting all-rounder unleashing a brutal assault on the opposition bowlers to reach three figures at a pace that no CPL batsman has ever managed before. The knock left fans, commentators and fellow cricketers in sheer disbelief as the Sri Lankan continued to punish every delivery that came his way.

The record-breaking century cements Shanaka's reputation as one of the most destructive limited-overs batsmen in world cricket. Known for his ability to turn matches on their head in the space of just a few overs, he demonstrated precisely why franchise teams across the globe continue to seek his services.

Sri Lanka's Power-Hitting Ambassador

Shanaka has long been a vital cog in Sri Lanka's white-ball cricket machinery, regularly delivering match-winning performances under pressure. His exploits in the CPL serve as yet another reminder of the immense talent that Sri Lankan cricket continues to produce on the international stage.

The Caribbean Premier League, widely regarded as one of the most competitive and entertaining T20 franchise tournaments in the world, has witnessed many spectacular individual performances over the years. However, Shanaka's record-breaking knock now stands as the benchmark against which all future CPL centuries will be measured.

Pride for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, this achievement is a moment of immense national pride. At a time when Sri Lankan cricketers are making their mark in T20 leagues around the world, Shanaka's historic feat adds another glittering chapter to the island nation's rich cricketing story.

The all-rounder's performance is expected to draw significant attention from franchise scouts and cricket boards ahead of upcoming T20 tournaments, further elevating his profile as a premium power-hitter in the global game.

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