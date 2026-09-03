UN Warns Rapidly Strengthening El Niño Could Be Among the Most Powerful in Decades

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that the current El Niño weather phenomenon is intensifying at an alarming rate in the Pacific Ocean, potentially making it one of the strongest on record in recent decades — bringing with it months of extreme heat, devastating floods, and prolonged drought across multiple regions of the world.

What Is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern characterised by the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. It occurs periodically and has far-reaching consequences for weather systems globally, triggering a cascade of climatic disruptions that can affect agriculture, water supplies, and public health on an international scale.

A Rapidly Escalating Threat

United Nations meteorological authorities have flagged the speed at which the current El Niño cycle is strengthening as particularly concerning. Forecasters warn that if the phenomenon continues on its current trajectory, communities around the world could face prolonged spells of dangerous weather conditions, including:

Record-breaking temperatures and extreme heat waves

Severe flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas

Intense drought affecting agricultural zones and water reserves

Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which regularly experiences the effects of shifting global weather patterns, could face significant disruptions to its monsoon seasons as a result of a powerful El Niño event. Historically, strong El Niño cycles have been associated with reduced rainfall during the southwestern monsoon in the island, placing pressure on paddy cultivation, hydropower generation, and drinking water availability.

Meteorologists and disaster management authorities are expected to closely monitor developments in the coming weeks as the situation continues to evolve.

A Global Call for Preparedness

The UN's warning underscores the urgent need for governments and communities to strengthen climate resilience and disaster preparedness strategies. With the compounding effects of long-term climate change already pushing global temperatures to record highs, a major El Niño event could amplify existing vulnerabilities across the developing world.

Authorities are urging policymakers to take proactive measures to safeguard food security, water resources, and public infrastructure ahead of what could be an exceptionally challenging climatic period.

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