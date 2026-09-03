Colombo High Court Orders Fresh Hearing in Bribery Case Against Wimal Weerawansa

The Colombo High Court has ordered a re-hearing of the case filed against former Minister Wimal Weerawansa by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), marking a significant development in a high-profile legal matter that has drawn considerable public attention.

Court Orders Case to Proceed Afresh

The directive, issued today by the Colombo High Court, signals that the legal proceedings against the former minister will be revisited, with the case set to be heard anew before the court. The order represents a fresh chapter in the ongoing legal battle involving Weerawansa, a prominent and often controversial political figure in Sri Lanka.

Background of the Case

The case against Weerawansa was originally brought forward by CIABOC, the state body mandated with investigating and prosecuting allegations of bribery and corruption involving public officials. Weerawansa, who has served in several ministerial capacities over the years, has remained a notable figure within Sri Lankan political circles despite the legal proceedings against him.

Significance of the Development

The re-hearing order underscores the judiciary's continued scrutiny of corruption-related cases involving former public officials, a matter of considerable concern to the Sri Lankan public amid ongoing national efforts to strengthen accountability and good governance.

Further details regarding the scheduled dates for the re-hearing are expected to be announced by the Colombo High Court in due course.