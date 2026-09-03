Padukka Traffic Officer Under Scrutiny After Fining Brand New Three-Wheeler Over Number Plate Issue

A police officer attached to the Padukka Police Station is facing a formal inquiry after footage of an incident involving a newly registered three-wheeler circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage over an alleged misuse of authority.

The incident came to light after a video went viral showing the three-wheeler, which had only recently been registered, being fined by the officer over a matter related to its number plate. The footage drew significant attention online, with many Sri Lankans questioning the legitimacy of the fine and raising concerns about the conduct of the officer involved.

Inquiry Launched Following Public Backlash

Following the rapid spread of the video across social media platforms, police authorities moved swiftly to initiate an official inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The move reflects growing pressure on law enforcement agencies to ensure transparency and accountability in their day-to-day dealings with the public.

Newly registered vehicles in Sri Lanka are typically issued temporary number plate documentation during the period between registration and the issuance of permanent plates, raising questions among observers as to whether the fine issued in this case was justified under existing traffic regulations.

Public Confidence in Question

The incident has reignited broader discussions among Sri Lankans about the conduct of traffic enforcement officers and the potential for regulations to be applied unfairly against ordinary citizens, particularly those who operate three-wheelers as their primary source of income.

Three-wheeler operators across the country have long voiced concerns about what they describe as arbitrary fines and harassment by certain officers, and this latest episode has added fresh momentum to those grievances.

The outcome of the inquiry is expected to be made public in due course, with authorities urging members of the public to report any instances of misconduct through the appropriate channels. The Padukka Police Station has not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

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