Twenty-Five Hurt as Passenger Bus Overturns Following Wild Elephant Encounter Near Kataragama

Bus Plunges Into Ditch After Driver Swerves to Avoid Elephant

Twenty-five passengers were injured when a bus travelling from Chilaw overturned into a roadside ditch after a wild elephant suddenly appeared on the road near Kataragama, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by human-wildlife conflict along Sri Lanka's major roadways, left passengers shaken and several in need of medical attention following the dramatic crash.

What Happened

The bus, which was carrying a group of passengers on a journey originating from Chilaw, was travelling through the Kataragama area when a wild elephant approached the vehicle on the road. In an apparent attempt to avoid a direct collision with the animal, the bus veered off course and toppled into a ditch on the roadside.

Emergency services responded to the scene and transported the injured passengers to hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries sustained by those on board has not been fully detailed, though all twenty-five individuals were reported to have been affected in the incident.

A Recurring Danger on Sri Lankan Roads

Sri Lanka's roads that pass through or near wildlife reserves and forested areas have long been considered high-risk zones for unexpected encounters with wild elephants. Kataragama, a town in the Monaragala District, lies in close proximity to protected wildlife areas where elephant movement is frequent, particularly during evening and nighttime hours.

Wild elephants regularly cross roads adjacent to national parks and jungle corridors across Sri Lanka.

Drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling through known elephant territories, especially after dark.

Incidents involving vehicles and wild elephants have resulted in both human casualties and elephant fatalities in recent years.

Calls for Greater Road Safety Measures

Wildlife conservationists and road safety advocates have repeatedly urged authorities to implement stronger preventive measures along routes that pass through elephant corridors. These include adequate signage, reduced speed limits, and improved lighting in high-risk zones.

Human-elephant conflict remains one of the most pressing wildlife management challenges facing Sri Lanka, with both human lives and elephant populations bearing the consequences of inadequate safeguards.

The injured passengers are currently receiving medical care, and an investigation into the full circumstances of the accident is expected to be carried out by the relevant authorities.

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