Dehiwala Zoo's Sea Lion on the Mend Following Cancer Surgery

A 16-year-old sea lion housed at the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens is currently in recovery following a surgical procedure to treat cancer, according to the zoo's Director General.

The operation marks a significant moment for the iconic Colombo zoo, highlighting the facility's commitment to the health and welfare of its resident animals.

A Rare Procedure

Cancer diagnosis and surgical intervention in marine mammals such as sea lions is a complex and delicate undertaking, requiring specialised veterinary expertise. The fact that the procedure was carried out successfully at Dehiwala reflects the growing capabilities of Sri Lanka's zoological and veterinary institutions.

At 16 years of age, the sea lion is considered a mature animal, and zoo officials are closely monitoring its post-operative progress to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

A Beloved Resident

Sea lions have long been among the most popular attractions at the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens, drawing large crowds of visitors, particularly families and schoolchildren, who delight in watching the animals during feeding sessions and performances.

The well-being of this particular animal has drawn considerable attention and concern from zoo staff and animal lovers across the country.

Zoo authorities have urged the public to remain patient and optimistic, assuring that the animal is receiving the highest standard of post-surgical care available. Further updates on the sea lion's condition are expected to be released as its recovery progresses.