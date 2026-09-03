Technocity Wraps Up Landmark Digital Education Drive, Reaching Over 18,000 Students Across North Western Province

Sri Lankan technology firm Technocity (Pvt) Ltd. has successfully concluded its ambitious Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative, a programme that channelled LKR 80 million into digital education and touched the lives of more than 18,000 students across 39 schools in the North Western Province.

A Major Investment in the Future

The initiative represents one of the more significant private-sector commitments to educational development seen in the region in recent years. By directing substantial resources toward schools in the North Western Province, Technocity aimed to bridge the growing digital divide that continues to affect students outside Sri Lanka's major urban centres.

With a financial commitment of LKR 80 million, the programme was designed not as a token gesture but as a structured, sustained effort to equip young Sri Lankans with the digital skills increasingly demanded by the modern economy.

Scope and Reach

Spanning 39 schools, the Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative delivered digital education resources and infrastructure to communities that have historically had limited access to technology-driven learning environments. The programme's reach — more than 18,000 students — underscores the scale of the undertaking and the potential long-term impact on the province's youth.

Private Sector Taking the Lead

The successful completion of this initiative highlights a growing trend of Sri Lankan businesses stepping into the space of social responsibility, particularly in the field of education. At a time when the country continues to navigate economic challenges, private-sector-led programmes such as this offer a complementary pathway to government efforts in uplifting underserved communities.

Technocity's investment signals confidence in education as a cornerstone of national recovery and long-term development — a message that resonates strongly with Sri Lanka's broader rebuilding agenda following the economic difficulties of recent years.

Looking Ahead

As the programme draws to a close, attention will turn to the sustainability of the infrastructure and skills imparted through the initiative. Ensuring that students and teachers in these 39 schools can continue to benefit from the resources put in place will be critical to realising the full value of the LKR 80 million investment.

For now, the completion of the Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative marks a meaningful milestone — both for Technocity and for the thousands of students in the North Western Province who stand to carry its benefits into their futures.

Related Video