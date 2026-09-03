SJB Hits the Streets in Colombo Fort, Pledging to Defend Democracy Against 22nd Amendment

Sri Lanka's main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), took its resistance to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution onto the streets of Colombo Fort, mobilising supporters in a public demonstration aimed at sending a firm message to the ruling government.

Opposition Mounts Street-Level Pressure

The protest, held in the heart of Colombo's commercial and administrative district, saw SJB members and supporters gather in visible numbers, signalling the party's intent to move its opposition beyond parliamentary debate and into the public arena. The demonstration forms part of a broader campaign by the SJB to galvanise public sentiment against the constitutional amendment.

Sajith Promises a Democratic Battle

SJB leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa addressed supporters, underlining his party's commitment to challenging the amendment through democratic means. Premadasa made clear that the fight against what the SJB views as a threat to democratic governance would be sustained and principled, pledging that the opposition would not relent in its efforts to hold the government to account.

Concerns Over the 22nd Amendment

The SJB has raised serious concerns about the implications of the 22nd Amendment, arguing that it poses risks to the democratic framework that underpins Sri Lanka's system of governance. The party contends that the amendment, as proposed, could concentrate power in ways that undermine checks and balances.

The protest was held at Colombo Fort, a symbolically significant location in the capital.

SJB leader Sajith Premadasa personally led and addressed the demonstration.

The party has committed to continuing its opposition through democratic and public channels.

The SJB has framed its campaign as a defence of democratic values and constitutional integrity, positioning itself as the principal guardian of opposition politics in Sri Lanka.

The Colombo Fort protest marks an escalation in the SJB's tactics, reflecting the party's determination to bring its constitutional concerns directly to the people of Sri Lanka ahead of any further legislative movement on the amendment.