Supreme Court Rejects Call for Full Bench Hearing on 22nd Amendment Petitions

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has dismissed a request by petitioners seeking to have challenges against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution heard before a full bench of the court.

Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, in rejecting the application, indicated that proceedings relating to the petitions would continue as previously arranged, without the convening of a full bench.

Background to the Challenge

The petitions in question challenge the constitutional validity of the 22nd Amendment, which has been a subject of significant legal and political scrutiny since its passage. Several parties had argued that the gravity and complexity of the constitutional questions raised warranted consideration by the Supreme Court sitting as a full bench, rather than a smaller panel of justices.

Court's Position

The Chief Justice's decision signals that the court is satisfied that the matter can be appropriately addressed without the involvement of all sitting justices. The ruling is seen as a procedural development that will shape how the constitutional challenge moves forward in the weeks ahead.

The outcome of these petitions is being closely watched by legal experts, lawmakers, and civil society groups, given the broader implications the 22nd Amendment carries for Sri Lanka's governance framework and the balance of political power.

Further hearings are expected to be scheduled as the court proceeds with the examination of the petitions under the current bench arrangement.

Related Video