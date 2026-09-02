Dry Spell Grips Six Districts as Over 88,000 Sri Lankans Bear the Brunt

More than 88,000 people across six districts in Sri Lanka are currently suffering the effects of prolonged dry weather conditions, the Disaster Management Centre has confirmed.

Widespread Impact Across Multiple Districts

The dry weather, which has persisted over recent weeks, has stretched across a significant portion of the island, leaving tens of thousands of residents struggling with the consequences of insufficient rainfall. The affected population spans six districts, underlining the broad geographic reach of the current climatic conditions.

Communities Under Pressure

Residents in the affected areas are facing mounting difficulties, particularly with access to safe drinking water and the sustenance of agricultural livelihoods. Farming communities, who depend heavily on seasonal rains, are among the hardest hit as crops and livestock face stress from the lack of adequate moisture.

Over 88,000 individuals reported as affected by dry weather

Six districts impacted across the country

Agricultural and domestic water supplies under strain

Authorities Monitoring the Situation

The Disaster Management Centre is closely monitoring developments on the ground and coordinating relief efforts where necessary. Authorities have urged local administrations to remain vigilant and ensure that vulnerable communities receive timely assistance during this period.

Dry weather events of this scale place significant pressure on both rural and semi-urban communities, particularly those dependent on rain-fed water sources and subsistence agriculture.

Sri Lanka has experienced increasingly erratic weather patterns in recent years, with periods of intense rainfall alternating with prolonged dry spells, a trend that climate experts attribute to shifting regional weather systems. The public has been advised to use water resources prudently as conditions continue to be assessed by relevant authorities.