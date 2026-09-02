Gammanpila Says Chief Justice's Ruling Delivers Blow to Government's 22nd Amendment Justification

PHU Leader Challenges Government's Constitutional Stance

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila has sharply criticised the government's rationale behind the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, arguing that a recent decision by the Chief Justice has effectively undermined the administration's core justification for the legislation.

Government's Argument Called Into Question

The government has maintained that the 22nd Amendment is necessary as a means of preserving and strengthening democratic governance in Sri Lanka. However, Gammanpila contends that the Chief Justice's ruling directly contradicts the legal and constitutional foundation upon which the government has built its case for the amendment.

Speaking publicly on the matter, the PHU leader described the judicial decision as a significant setback — or a "knock," in his own words — to the government's position, suggesting that the administration's arguments can no longer stand on firm legal ground in light of the ruling.

Broader Constitutional Debate

The 22nd Amendment has been a subject of considerable political debate in Sri Lanka, with various parties offering differing interpretations of its scope and intent. Critics like Gammanpila argue that the government has been using the amendment as a political instrument rather than a genuine constitutional reform measure.

The Chief Justice's decision, according to Gammanpila, has now lent weight to the opposition's reservations, raising fresh questions about how the government intends to proceed with the proposed changes and whether it can mount a credible defence of the amendment in the face of mounting scrutiny.

Political Implications

The development is expected to intensify parliamentary debate surrounding the amendment, with opposition lawmakers likely to cite the judicial ruling as further evidence that the government's legislative agenda requires closer examination. Political analysts will be watching closely to see how the ruling party responds to Gammanpila's challenge and whether it moves to revise its arguments in support of the 22nd Amendment.

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