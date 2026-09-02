Cabinet Greenlights Completion of Key Road Projects in Homagama Tech City Zone

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a proposal put forward by the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to complete outstanding road infrastructure works within the Homagama Tech City area, including the Homagama bypass and the biotech road development project.

Strategic Infrastructure Push

The approval signals the government's continued commitment to developing the Homagama Tech City corridor, a zone earmarked as a hub for technology and biotechnology industries in Sri Lanka. Completing the road network in and around this area is considered essential to attracting investment and enabling smooth movement of goods and personnel within the precinct.

The two key projects — the Homagama bypass and the biotech road — have been identified as priority works requiring timely completion to unlock the full potential of the surrounding development zone.

Importance to Regional Development

The Homagama bypass is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion along existing routes, while the biotech road is designed to improve connectivity to facilities and institutions operating within the tech and life sciences sector in the region.

Completion of the Homagama bypass road

Finalisation of the biotech road construction works

Cabinet approval granted through the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development

Authorities have not yet disclosed a revised timeline for the completion of the remaining works, but the cabinet nod is expected to accelerate procurement and construction activity in the coming months.

Broader Vision for Tech City

The Homagama Tech City project has been positioned as a flagship initiative to modernise Sri Lanka's economic landscape by fostering a dedicated ecosystem for technology-driven industries. Robust road infrastructure is widely regarded as a foundational requirement for the success of such a development model.

Further details regarding project timelines, contractors, and estimated costs are expected to be announced by the relevant ministry in due course.

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