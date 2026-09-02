Sajith Slams 22nd Amendment as Blueprint for One-Party Dominance

Opposition Leader Raises Alarm Over Proposed Constitutional Change

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack against the government over the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, accusing those in power of using the legislation as a vehicle to establish one-party rule in Sri Lanka.

Threat to Judicial Independence

Premadasa alleged that the proposed amendment is a deliberate attempt to erode the independence of the judiciary, warning that such a move would have far-reaching consequences for Sri Lanka's democratic institutions. He argued that any legislation that weakens the separation of powers poses a direct threat to the rights and freedoms of ordinary citizens.

The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect growing concern among critics and civil society groups who fear that constitutional amendments could be used to consolidate political authority rather than strengthen governance and accountability.

A Warning to the Public

Premadasa urged the Sri Lankan public to remain vigilant and take note of what he described as a systematic effort to concentrate power within a single political entity. He maintained that a healthy democracy requires robust checks and balances, and that any amendment undermining those safeguards must be firmly resisted.

The 22nd Amendment has drawn criticism from multiple opposition parties.

Concerns have been raised about its potential impact on judicial independence.

Premadasa characterised the move as an attempt to entrench one-party governance.

The proposed amendment, according to Premadasa, is not a reform measure but rather a calculated step toward dismantling the democratic framework that Sri Lankans have long relied upon.

As debate over the 22nd Amendment intensifies in parliament and beyond, all eyes will be on how both the government and the broader public respond to these serious constitutional questions.

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