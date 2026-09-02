Sri Lanka Name Squads for England White-Ball Tour; Asalanka Gets Vice-Captaincy in Both Formats

Sri Lanka Cricket has unveiled its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, naming 16-member groups for both the One Day International and Twenty20 International series, with a notable leadership development as Charith Asalanka is appointed vice-captain across both formats.

Mendis to Lead, Asalanka Steps Up

Kusal Mendis will continue in his role as captain for both the ODI and T20I sides as Sri Lanka prepare for what promises to be a challenging tour against England on their home soil. Asalanka's elevation to the vice-captaincy in both formats signals a clear intent from selectors to groom the left-hander as a long-term leadership figure within the national setup.

A Significant Tour for Sri Lanka's White-Ball Ambitions

The England tour represents an important opportunity for Sri Lanka to test their white-ball credentials against one of the world's most formidable sides in home conditions. England's batting-friendly pitches and experience with the white-ball game are expected to pose a stern examination of Sri Lanka's depth and adaptability.

The selection of 16-member squads in both formats provides the management with considerable flexibility, allowing them to respond to conditions and form as the tour progresses.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

Asalanka's appointment is being widely viewed as a significant moment in Sri Lankan cricket's ongoing generational transition. The middle-order batter has been among the more consistent performers in recent times and his dual vice-captaincy role underlines the confidence that both the selectors and team management have placed in him.

For Sri Lanka supporters, the tour will be closely watched as a barometer of how far the team has come under Mendis' leadership, and whether the side can compete consistently at the highest level away from home.

Further details regarding the full squad lists and the schedule of matches are expected to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days ahead of the team's departure for England.

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