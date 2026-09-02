University Academics Set to Take to the Streets as FUTA Launches Day of Protests

The Federation of University Teachers' Associations (FUTA) is set to stage protests across the country today, as the union presses ahead with its campaign over longstanding grievances affecting Sri Lanka's higher education sector.

The planned demonstrations signal a renewed push by university academics to draw attention to their concerns, with FUTA members expected to mobilise at multiple locations as part of the coordinated day of action.

Academics Signal Growing Frustration

FUTA has long been one of the most vocal advocacy bodies representing university lecturers and academic staff in Sri Lanka. The federation has previously led significant industrial actions, including extended strikes, over issues relating to salary disparities, education funding, and the overall state of the country's public university system.

Today's protests reflect the union's continued determination to keep pressure on authorities and ensure that the concerns of academic professionals remain firmly in the public spotlight.

Higher Education Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's public university sector has faced persistent challenges in recent years, including inadequate funding, brain drain, and deteriorating working conditions for academic staff. FUTA has consistently argued that meaningful investment in higher education is essential for the country's long-term development and economic recovery.

The federation's decision to stage street protests underscores the urgency with which its members view the current situation, and serves as a clear message to both the government and the wider public that unresolved issues within the sector cannot be ignored.

Further details regarding the outcome of today's demonstrations are expected to emerge as events unfold.

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