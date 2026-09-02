University of Colombo Faces Legal Heat as Student Drags Administration to Court Over Exam Misconduct

Compensation Claim Filed Against University Administration

Officials from the University of Colombo have been summoned to appear before a court after a higher diploma student filed a compensation case alleging serious examination irregularities against the institution's administration.

The student, who is pursuing a higher diploma programme at the university, claims that exam-related misconduct by university officials resulted in significant losses, prompting the legal action against the Colombo-based institution.

Student Takes Legal Action

The case marks a rare instance of a student formally pursuing compensation through the courts against one of Sri Lanka's most prominent public universities. The complainant alleges that the irregularities surrounding the examination process caused direct harm, warranting accountability from those in charge of administering academic affairs.

University administration officials have been formally summoned in connection with the proceedings, signalling that the matter will now be examined through the judicial process.

Concerns Over Academic Integrity

The case has raised broader questions about the integrity of examination processes within Sri Lanka's state university system and the mechanisms available to students when they believe they have been treated unfairly by academic institutions.

The University of Colombo, one of the country's leading higher education establishments, has yet to issue a public statement addressing the allegations. Further court proceedings are expected to shed additional light on the specific nature of the claimed irregularities and the university's response to them.

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