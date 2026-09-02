Sri Lanka's Promise.lk Platform Eyes Major Expansion as Transactions Approach Rs. 42 Billion

Sri Lanka's government-backed e-commerce platform Promise.lk is gaining significant momentum, with the total value of deals facilitated through the platform approaching a landmark Rs. 42 billion, as authorities outline a broad and ambitious roadmap for its future development.

A Growing Digital Marketplace

Promise.lk, which was established as part of Sri Lanka's drive to digitalise trade and commerce, has emerged as one of the country's most closely watched public-sector digital initiatives. The near-Rs. 42 billion figure in transactional value signals growing confidence among businesses and consumers in the platform's capacity to serve as a credible marketplace.

Officials have indicated that the platform is being positioned not merely as a short-term procurement tool, but as a long-term digital infrastructure asset that can support a wide range of commercial activity across the island.

Ambitious Plans on the Horizon

The government has outlined several forward-looking goals for Promise.lk, reflecting a determination to scale up the platform's reach and capabilities. Among the priorities being considered are:

Expanding the range of products and services available through the platform

Onboarding a larger number of local businesses, including small and medium enterprises

Strengthening the platform's digital payment infrastructure

Improving logistics and delivery mechanisms to serve users island-wide

Broader Economic Significance

The growth of Promise.lk comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively pursuing economic recovery and digital transformation as twin pillars of its development strategy. A robust and well-regulated domestic e-commerce platform could help retain spending within the local economy while also providing formal market access to smaller traders who have traditionally operated outside digital channels.

The near-Rs. 42 billion transaction milestone represents a significant vote of confidence in state-led digital commerce initiatives, and underscores the potential for such platforms to play a meaningful role in Sri Lanka's broader economic revival.

Observers in the business community have welcomed the government's stated ambitions for the platform, though many have also stressed the importance of transparent governance, competitive pricing, and sustained investment in user experience to ensure Promise.lk can compete effectively in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.

As details of the expansion plans are formalised in the coming months, stakeholders across the retail, logistics, and technology sectors will be watching closely to see how the government intends to translate its vision into tangible outcomes for Sri Lankan businesses and consumers alike.